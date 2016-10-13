版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Workers at XPO Logistics in Connecticut choose teamster representation

Oct 13 International Brotherhood of Teamsters

* Teamsters - Workers at XPO Logistics in Connecticut choose teamster representation Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐