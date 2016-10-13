版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 22:41 BJT

BRIEF-Xerox's largest individual shareholder sues to block split of company - CNBC, citing DJ

Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* Darwin Deason, Xerox's largest individual shareholder, sues to block split of company - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

