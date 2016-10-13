BRIEF-Lamb Weston expects fiscal 2017 net sales to grow in low single digits

Oct 13 Lamb Weston

* Lamb Weston executive on investor day conf call says expects fiscal 2017 net sales to grow on the low single digits

* Lamb Weston executive says expects fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to grow on the high single digits

* Lamb Weston executive says for fiscal 2017 co expects incremental costs of about $10-$15 million

* Lamb Weston executive says normalized capex to be $100 million a year in conf call

* Lamb Weston executive says currently targetting an annual dividend of 75 cents per share in conf call

* Lamb Weston executive says expects to have net debt of about $2.4 billion at inception

* Lamb Weston executive says expects adjusted EBITDA to grow in the range of mid to high single digits over the long term

* Lamb Weston executive in investor day conf call says expects to deliver long term EPS growth in the high single digits