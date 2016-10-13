版本:
BRIEF-Cementos Portland to sell 55 pct of Giant Cement Holding to Elementia

Oct 13 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA :

* Says Elementia SAB de CV intends to buy a 55 percent stake in Giant Cement Holding Inc, a wholly owned unit of Cementos Portland Valderrivas

