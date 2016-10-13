版本:
BRIEF-Office Depot to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day

Oct 13 Office Depot Inc :

* Office Depot Inc. is closing its retail stores on Thanksgiving Day

* Officedepot.com to feature exclusive Thanksgiving day deals

* Customers can choose in store pick up for online purchases and pick up items on Friday, November 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

