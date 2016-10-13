版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 01:16 BJT

BRIEF-Yokogawa Electric sales seen falling 6% for fiscal year ending in March- Nikkei

Oct 13 Nikkei:

* Yokogawa Electric is seen with operating profit of around 34 billion yen ($335 million) for the fiscal year ending in March, down 14% on the year - Nikkei

* Yokogawa Electric sales are seen falling 6% to around 390 billion yen, for the fiscal year ending in March- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐