版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 01:33 BJT

BRIEF-Suffolk shareholders approve proposed merger of Suffolk Bancorp and People's United

Oct 13 Suffolk Bancorp

* Suffolk shareholders approve the proposed merger of suffolk bancorp and people's united financial, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐