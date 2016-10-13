版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 03:38 BJT

BRIEF-Searchlight ALX LP reports 5.1 pct stake in General Communication

Oct 13 General Communication Inc

* Searchlight ALX L.P. reports 5.1 pct stake in General Communication Inc as of Oct 3 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2e51Snx) Further company coverage:

