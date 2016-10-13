版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Emmis Communications to sell assets of Texas Monthly of Genesis Park affiliate

Oct 13 Emmis Communications Corp

* Announces signing of an agreement to sell assets of Texas Monthly to an affiliate of Genesis Park LP for $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐