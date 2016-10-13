版本:
BRIEF-Sunesis announces submission of responses to the EMA Day 120 list of questions

Oct 13 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sunesis announces submission of responses to the EMA Day 120 list of questions for marketing authorization application for Vosaroxin

* Says expects to receive EMA Day 180 list of outstanding issues before year-end

