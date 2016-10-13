版本:
BRIEF-Mercury Systems receives $32.5 mln LTSA for GPS modules

Oct 13 Mercury Systems Inc

* Mercury Systems receives $32.5 mln LTSA for GPS modules for precision guided munitions application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

