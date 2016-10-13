版本:
BRIEF-Marcato sends letter to Buffalo Wild Wings board

Oct 13 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Marcato sends letter to Buffalo Wild Wings board of directors

* Marcato Capital - Sent letter to Buffalo Wild Wings's board, saying "troubled by Buffalo Wild Wings' actions that have disenfranchised shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

