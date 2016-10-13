版本:
2016年 10月 14日

BRIEF-Investors Title says unit entered into agreement to acquire University Title Co

Oct 13 Investors Title Co

* unit entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire all of outstanding shares of University Title Company - SEC filing

* unit will pay $10 million in cash to shareholders of University Title Company

* purchase agreement may be terminated by either party under certain specified conditions,including if deal does not close by Jan 31,2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dfC5aB) Further company coverage:

