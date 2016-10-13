BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners says commenced public offering of 3 mln common units

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp
* announces launch of public offering of common units
* Today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3 million common units representing limited partner interests in partnership
* intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for previously announced acquisition
* acquisition of 100% of equity interest in entities owning about 4,000 acres of land in California from Recurrent Energy Landco Llc
* Recurrent Energy Lando Llc is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.