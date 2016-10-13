版本:
BRIEF-Omega declares common stock dividend of $0.61 per share

Oct 13 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

* Omega announces seventeenth consecutive increase in its quarterly common stock dividend

* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc says declared a common stock dividend of $0.61 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

