版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-National Storage Affiliates enters four market sales agreements to sell shares for up to $200 million

Oct 13 National Storage Affiliates Trust

* National Storage Affiliates-entered into 4 open market sales agreements under which co may sell shares for aggregate sales price of up to $200 million

* National Storage Affiliates Trust- under agreements may sell shares par value $0.01 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐