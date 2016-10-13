版本:
BRIEF-California Resources enters agreement to exchange 1.3 mln shares for notes in amount of $21.3 mln

Oct 13 California Resources Corp

* California Resources Corp - On Oct 7, co entered an agreement to exchange 1.3 million shares, par value $0.01 per share, for notes in amount of $21.3 million Source: (bit.ly/2e5kWC0) Further company coverage:

