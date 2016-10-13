版本:
BRIEF-Alliance Pipeline completes flaring on schedule

Oct 13 Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc

* Alliance Pipeline completes flaring on schedule

* Alliance Pipeline - Company expects to have pipeline re-started October 19

* Alliance Pipeline System- Construction work at Regina bypass locations will continue into November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

