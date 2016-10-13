版本:
BRIEF-Klondex Mines Ltd reiterates 2016 production guidance

Oct 13 Klondex Mines Ltd

* says reiterates its 2016 production guidance

* preliminary Q3 gold production 32,929 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

