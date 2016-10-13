版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五

BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech says named Walter Klemp CEO

Oct 13 Moleculin Biotech Inc

* On October 13, appointed Walter Klemp as the company's chief executive officer -sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ewZzwP) Further company coverage:

