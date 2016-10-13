版本:
BRIEF-Terraform announces election of two independent directors

Oct 13 Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global announces election of two independent directors

* Terraform Global Inc says election of two independent directors, Mark Lerdal and Fred Boyle, to company's board of directors, effective immediately

* Terraform Global Inc - With addition of Lerdal and Boyle, Terraform Global's board will expand from seven to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

