BRIEF-Egalet notified that FDA will not meet PDUFA goal data for ARYMO ER

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Egalet Corp :
* Egalet notified that FDA will not meet PDUFA goal data for ARYMO ER
* Egalet Corp -FDA will not meet previously announced October 14 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for ARYMO ER
* Egalet - FDA has identified no particular issue with Co's application for ARYMO ER and it is working on product label
* On ARYMO ER - FDA indicated that they need more time as they have done with other abuse-deterrent opioid NDA
* Egalet Corp - FDA confirms no additional scientific information or data is needed for application for ARYMO ER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.