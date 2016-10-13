版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 02:20 BJT

BRIEF-Florida Power & Light completes service restoration to over 1.2 mln customers impacted by Hurricane Matthew

Oct 13 Florida Power & Light Co:

* Florida Power & Light Co completes service restoration to more than 1.2 million customers impacted by Hurricane Matthew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐