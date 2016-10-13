版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 23:44 BJT

BRIEF-Arianne Phosphate extends term of 1.2 mln common share purchase warrants

Oct 13 Arianne Phosphate Inc

* Arianne phosphate -extension of term of 1.2 million common share purchase warrants issued as part of a private placement for gross proceeds of $2.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

