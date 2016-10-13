版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 23:56 BJT

BRIEF-Senior Star Management commences tender offer for up to 10 mln shares of Five Star Quality Care

Oct 13 Senior Star Management Company:

* Senior Star Management Co - To commence tender offer for up to 10 million shares of Five Star Quality Care common stock at $3.45 per share in cash

* Senior Star Management - Urges FVE shareholders to take no action in response to tender offer commenced by Portnoy-Controlled entity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

