公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 02:09 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter announces Periscope Producer to share live video

Oct 13 Twitter Inc :

* Twitter announces Periscope Producer, a new way to share professional, produced live video Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

