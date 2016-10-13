版本:
BRIEF-Puma Exploration says to buy Murray Brook deposit in New Brunswick

Oct 13 Puma Exploration Inc :

* Puma exploration to acquire 100 pct of Murray Brook deposit and significant land package in the Brunswick belt in New Brunswick

* To assume and fund Votorantim Metals Canada liability for c$2 million environmental bond letter of credit with new Brunswick government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

