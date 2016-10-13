版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五

BRIEF-Lightstream Resources obtains order from court extending stay of proceedings

Oct 13 Lightstream Resources Ltd :

* Lightstream Resources Ltd - Obtained order from court extending stay of proceedings under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act to December 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

