BRIEF-Devry Education Group statement on U.S. Department of Education limitation action settlement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Devry Education Group Inc
* Devry Education Group statement on U.S. Department of Education limitation action settlement
* Devry Education Group Inc - reached an agreement with U.S. Department of Education regarding its Jan. 27, 2016 notice of intent to limit
* Devry Education Group - notice related narrowly to a specific graduate employment statistic previously used by Devry University, calculated since 1975
* Devry Education Group-as a result of settlement agreement, Devry University's participation in title IV programs will be under provisional certification
* Devry Education - Devry will also refrain from making any future graduate employment representations without possessing graduate-specific information
* Devry Education-settlement includes agreement to no longer use graduate employment statistic previously used by Devry University, calculated since 1975
* Devry Education group Inc - settlement in no way hinders Devry University's ability to serve current or future students
* Devry Education-agreement to no longer make representations regarding graduate employment outcomes of Devry University graduates from 1975 to Oct 1980
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.