公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 02:29 BJT

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics Canada announces refund and exchange options for Note7 devices

Oct 13 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc:

* Samsung Electronics Canada Inc announces refund and exchange options for Note7 devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

