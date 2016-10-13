版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五

BRIEF-Toyota Finance expected to issue new three-year bonds with annual yield of about 0.0003 pct - Nikkei

Oct 13 Nikkei:

* Toyota Finance expected to issue new three-year bonds with an annual yield of about 0.0003 percent - Nikkei

* Toyota Finance plans to raise about 25 billion yen ($241 million) - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

