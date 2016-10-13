版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 03:25 BJT

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp. increases quarterly dividend to $0.28/shr

Oct 13 Eaton Vance Corp :

* Eaton vance corp. increases quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 6 percent to $0.28 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐