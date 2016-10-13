版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 03:37 BJT

BRIEF-SI Financial Group enters into agreement to acquire Vantis Life Insurance Company

Oct 13 SI Financial Group Inc :

* SI Financial Group - on Oct 10, Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co announced it had entered into definitive agreement to acquire Vantis Life Insurance Company

* SI Financial Group Inc - As result co's ownership interest in Vantis Life, expected to recognize pre-tax gain of approximately $7.7 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2edh2aG) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐