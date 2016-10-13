版本:
BRIEF-Cynapsus Therapeutics securityholders approve arrangement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Oct 13 Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc

* Cynapsus Therapeutics securityholders approve the plan of arrangement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

* Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc says as announced on August 31, 2016, transaction values Cynapsus at approximately US$624 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

