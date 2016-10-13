版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Viveve announces regulatory approval for Viveve System in U.A.E. and Lebanon

Oct 13 Viveve Medical Inc

* Viveve(R)announces regulatory approval for Viveve System in U.A.E. and Lebanon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

