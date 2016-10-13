版本:
BRIEF-US Energy, Ironhorse agree to extend financial assurance deadline

Oct 13 US Energy Corp

* US Energy - On October 10, 2016, company and Ironhorse agreed to extend financial assurance deadline under agreement to November 10, 2016 - SEC filing

* US Energy Corp - Extension will allow company to continue negotiating with several potential financial partners Source: (bit.ly/2dQrzwP) Further company coverage:

