BRIEF-Tearlab and PRN announce co-promotion agreement

Oct 13 Tearlab Corp

* Tearlab and PRN Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals announce co-promotion agreement

* Tearlab Corp -Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (PRN) and co will jointly promote PRN's omega-3 formulations, including dry eye omega benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

