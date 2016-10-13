BRIEF-Mcdonald's expects to incur $130 mln pretax charge in Q3

Oct 13 Mcdonald's Corp

* Mcdonald's announces third quarter strategic charges

* Mcdonald's Corp - Going forward, company expects to incur additional strategic charges in connection with ongoing initiatives

* Mcdonald's - For quarter ended Sept 30, 2016, expects to incur approximately $130 million in pretax charges, or about $0.12 per share on an after-tax basis

* Strategic changes related to initiatives outlined in November 2015