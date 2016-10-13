BRIEF-Mcdonald's expects to incur $130 mln pretax charge in Q3

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Mcdonald's Corp
* Mcdonald's announces third quarter strategic charges
* Mcdonald's Corp - Going forward, company expects to incur additional strategic charges in connection with ongoing initiatives
* Mcdonald's - For quarter ended Sept 30, 2016, expects to incur approximately $130 million in pretax charges, or about $0.12 per share on an after-tax basis
* Strategic changes related to initiatives outlined in November 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.