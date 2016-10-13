BRIEF-HCP board approves spin-off of Quality Care Properties Inc

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Hcp Inc
* board of directors approves spin-off of Quality Care Properties, Inc.
* spin-off to be effected through pro rata distribution of shares of QCP to HCP's stockholders of record as of close of business on october 24
* following spin-off, HCP will continue to be listed on new york stock exchange under symbol "HCP"
* each HCP stockholder will receive one share of QCP common stock for every five shares of HCP common stock held on record date
* following spin-off, QCP will list its common stock on nyse under symbol "QCP." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.