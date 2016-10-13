版本:
BRIEF-Polyone announces increase in quarterly dividend

Oct 13 Polyone Corp

* Polyone announces increase in quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 12.5 percent

* Polyone Corp - Has declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirteen and a half cents $0.135 per share on common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

