BRIEF-Nvidia enters into credit agreement to repay and re-borrow amounts up to $575 mln

Oct 13 Nvidia Corp

* On October 7 entered into a credit agreement to repay and re-borrow amounts up to $575 million - SEC filing

* Nvidia Corp- Commitments under credit agreement are available for a five year period ending on October 7, 2021 - SEC filing

* Nvidia - Agreement permits co to obtain additional revolving loan commitments,commitments to issue letters of credit under agreement of upto $425 million