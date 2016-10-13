版本:
BRIEF-Honeywell says targets double-digit EPS growth in 2017

Oct 13 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell International says targeting double-digit EPS growth in 2017 - SEC filing

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $7.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2e5e1Zy) Further company coverage:

