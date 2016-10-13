版本:
2016年 10月 14日

BRIEF-Hydro One concludes regulatory approval process for buying Great Lakes Power Transmission business

Oct 13 Hydro One Ltd

* concludes regulatory approval process for acquisition of Great Lakes Power Transmission business

* as all regulatory approvals are complete, Hydro One expects to close transaction on october 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

