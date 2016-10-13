版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-HB Fuller sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14/share

Oct 13 HB Fuller Co

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

