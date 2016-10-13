BRIEF-Mawson West Ltd files amended and restated interim Q2 financial statements

Oct 13 Mawson West Ltd

* filed amended and restated unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for Q2 ended June 30, 2016

* Amendment to statements relating to goods in transit to account for supplier account discrepancies separately as prepayments until finalisation

* loss for Q2 decreased from US$10.9 million to US$8.7 million (or from US$0.11 per share to US$0.08 per share)

* due to changes in co's accounting, co has recorded gain on loan revision of $4.6 million, reduced non-current loans and borrowings by $4.6 million