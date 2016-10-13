BRIEF-Mawson West Ltd files amended and restated interim Q2 financial statements

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Mawson West Ltd
* filed amended and restated unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for Q2 ended June 30, 2016
* Amendment to statements relating to goods in transit to account for supplier account discrepancies separately as prepayments until finalisation
* loss for Q2 decreased from US$10.9 million to US$8.7 million (or from US$0.11 per share to US$0.08 per share)
* due to changes in co's accounting, co has recorded gain on loan revision of $4.6 million, reduced non-current loans and borrowings by $4.6 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.