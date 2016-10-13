版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Duke Energy says reduced number of customer outages caused by Hurricane Matthew

Oct 13 Duke Energy Corp

* Duke Energy - have reduced number of customer outages caused by Hurricane Matthew from roughly 1.4 million to fewer than 60,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐