BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year boeing 777x & 787 Dreamliner contracts

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Magellan Aerospace Corp
* Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Boeing 777X & 787 Dreamliner contracts
* Magellan Aerospace Corp says signing of new long-term contracts for supply of complex titanium machined components for 777X program
* Magellan Aerospace Corp- New long-term 777X contracts and 787 extension period will take effect in 2017
* Magellan Aerospace -In addition, co and Boeing agreed to long term contract extension on existing 787 Dreamliner program statement of work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.