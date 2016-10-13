BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year boeing 777x & 787 Dreamliner contracts

Oct 13 Magellan Aerospace Corp

* Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Boeing 777X & 787 Dreamliner contracts

* Magellan Aerospace -In addition, co and Boeing agreed to long term contract extension on existing 787 Dreamliner program statement of work