公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Icu Medical says termination rights in connection of Hospira deal include payment of $75 mln from Pfizer

Oct 13 ICU Medical Inc

* ICU Medical - Termination rights in connection of Hospira infusion systems deal include payment of $75 million from Pfizer under some conditions- SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2e5kmnK) Further company coverage:

