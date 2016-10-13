版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 07:26 BJT

BRIEF-Software AG says confirms its FY 2016 outlook

Oct 13 Software Ag :

* Says confirms its FY 2016 outlook, which was raised after the first half of 2016

* Says FY forecast for product revenue in digital business platform business unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

