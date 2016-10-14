BRIEF-Golar LNG announces exchange of incentive distribution rights

Oct 14 Golar Lng Partners Lp

* Announces exchange of incentive distribution rights

* Says agreement to exchange all of existing incentive distribution rights for issuance of a new class of incentive distribution rights

* Says in connection with transaction, minimum quarterly distribution will be $0.5775 per common unit

* Says partnership expects to enter into preliminary discussions with Golar regarding potential acquisition of interest in Golar Hilli

* Transaction was approved by board of directors of partnership

* Says in event partnership acquires an interest in Golar Hilli, it is expected to add significantly to partnership's revenue backlog

* Says if partnership buys interest in Golar Hilli, it is expected to reduce exposure to existing time charters that run off at 2017 end